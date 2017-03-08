Joint Venture to Build Self-Storage F...

Joint Venture to Build Self-Storage Facility as Part of Master Community Near Bonney Lake, WA

A joint venture between landscaping contractor Carl J. Sanders Construction Inc. and building contractor Kahne Corp. has purchased an 8-acre parcel in the Tehaleh development near Bonney Lake, Wash., on which they plan to build a 100,000-square-foot self-storage facility. The asset will include climate-controlled units and covered spaces for boat/RV storage, according to a press release.

Bonney Lake, WA

