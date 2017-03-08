Joint Venture to Build Self-Storage Facility as Part of Master Community Near Bonney Lake, WA
A joint venture between landscaping contractor Carl J. Sanders Construction Inc. and building contractor Kahne Corp. has purchased an 8-acre parcel in the Tehaleh development near Bonney Lake, Wash., on which they plan to build a 100,000-square-foot self-storage facility. The asset will include climate-controlled units and covered spaces for boat/RV storage, according to a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Self-Storage.
Add your comments below
Bonney Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Auburn, not a sanctuary
|Mar 7
|KeriM
|1
|A tale of the Smitty burger – and where to... (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Mike
|2
|Man fatally shot at Puyallup gas station (Oct '07)
|Oct '16
|Little Looney
|71
|Review: Firewall Pest Solutions
|Sep '16
|Michael
|1
|Bonney Lake Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Police activity?
|Sep '16
|hwnmomma
|1
|Auburn babysitter gets 10 years for shaking child (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Someone that knows
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bonney Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC