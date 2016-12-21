Bonney Lake man injured in DUI caused accident
Cole Lepper, 22, was transported by ambulance to Cascade Medical Center late Friday when his northbound 2004 Dodge Ram pickup left the roadway and struck a tree on the left side of the road, according to a Washington State Patrol report. Information about Lepper's condition was not available.
