Bonney Lake man injured in DUI caused accident

Saturday Dec 3

Cole Lepper, 22, was transported by ambulance to Cascade Medical Center late Friday when his northbound 2004 Dodge Ram pickup left the roadway and struck a tree on the left side of the road, according to a Washington State Patrol report. Information about Lepper's condition was not available.

