Suspect and victim in suspicious death in Bonners Ferry identified - Tue, 02 May 2017 PST
Boundary County sheriff's deputies have identified Eric Dante as the man suspected of killing 38-year-old Jessika Musson inside her Cedar Court Trailer Park in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, a sheriff's office news release states. Dante, 36, was arrested in the home where Musson was found deceased.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Bonners Ferry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog found on Grouse Creek
|Feb '17
|carrie peterkin
|1
|Memorial Announcement
|Nov '16
|Teresa
|1
|Walking on sunshine: Could the future of energy... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Denny CranesPlace
|4
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|spoon
|10
|Idaho House panel backs 'Orofino Maniacs' speci... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|SHARI
|1
|'Compassion' gathering held in Downtown Bonners... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|yourallsheep
|1
|North Idaho teens giving community a reason to ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Baysideruth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bonners Ferry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC