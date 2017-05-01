Suspect and victim in suspicious deat...

Suspect and victim in suspicious death in Bonners Ferry identified - Tue, 02 May 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Boundary County sheriff's deputies have identified Eric Dante as the man suspected of killing 38-year-old Jessika Musson inside her Cedar Court Trailer Park in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, a sheriff's office news release states. Dante, 36, was arrested in the home where Musson was found deceased.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bonners Ferry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dog found on Grouse Creek Feb '17 carrie peterkin 1
Memorial Announcement Nov '16 Teresa 1
News Walking on sunshine: Could the future of energy... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Denny CranesPlace 4
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10) Jun '16 spoon 10
News Idaho House panel backs 'Orofino Maniacs' speci... (Feb '16) Feb '16 SHARI 1
News 'Compassion' gathering held in Downtown Bonners... (Jan '16) Jan '16 yourallsheep 1
News North Idaho teens giving community a reason to ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Baysideruth 1
See all Bonners Ferry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bonners Ferry Forum Now

Bonners Ferry Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bonners Ferry Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Bonners Ferry, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,370 • Total comments across all topics: 280,727,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC