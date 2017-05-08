Body found floating in Moyie River northeast of Bonners Ferry in...
A body was found floating face down in the Moyie River near the Meadow Creek Campground northeast of Bonners Ferry in Boundary County Monday evening.
Bonners Ferry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog found on Grouse Creek
|Feb '17
|carrie peterkin
|1
|Memorial Announcement
|Nov '16
|Teresa
|1
|Walking on sunshine: Could the future of energy... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Denny CranesPlace
|4
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|spoon
|10
|Idaho House panel backs 'Orofino Maniacs' speci... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|SHARI
|1
|'Compassion' gathering held in Downtown Bonners... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|yourallsheep
|1
|North Idaho teens giving community a reason to ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Baysideruth
|1
