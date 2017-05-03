Washed out forest road reveals cases of dynamite in Idaho

Shoshana Cooper, public affairs officer for the Idaho Panhandle National Forest, said a bomb squad from Spokane was called out and successfully cleared the dynamite by burning the cases. The two cases of dynamite were discovered near Myrtle Creek Road in the Bonners Ferry Ranger District in Boundary County and appeared to have been buried for some time, but Cooper could not give a specific time frame of how long they had been there.

