Regional highways still closed by floods, slides - Mon, 10 Apr 2017 PST
National Weather Service forecasters said that more rain across the region this week will continue the threat of floods and landslides. U.S. Highway 95 south of Bonners Ferry has reopened to a single lane of traffic after a mudslide last week.
Bonners Ferry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog found on Grouse Creek
|Feb '17
|carrie peterkin
|1
|Memorial Announcement
|Nov '16
|Teresa
|1
|Walking on sunshine: Could the future of energy...
|Oct '16
|Denny CranesPlace
|4
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|spoon
|10
|Idaho House panel backs 'Orofino Maniacs' speci... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|SHARI
|1
|'Compassion' gathering held in Downtown Bonners... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|yourallsheep
|1
|North Idaho teens giving community a reason to ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Baysideruth
|1
