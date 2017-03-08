Victim Facebooked re: domestic abuse

Kelly Pease, 37, of Coeur d'Alene, message on her Facebook wall on Monday, two days before she was found shot to death in a vehicle in a Kootenai Health parking lot. Coeur d'Alene police are looking for Steven T. Denson, 61, of Post Falls, who is suspected of killing the former Bonners Ferry woman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.