Victim Facebooked re: domestic abuse

Victim Facebooked re: domestic abuse

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Kelly Pease, 37, of Coeur d'Alene, message on her Facebook wall on Monday, two days before she was found shot to death in a vehicle in a Kootenai Health parking lot. Coeur d'Alene police are looking for Steven T. Denson, 61, of Post Falls, who is suspected of killing the former Bonners Ferry woman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bonners Ferry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dog found on Grouse Creek Feb 9 carrie peterkin 1
Memorial Announcement Nov '16 Teresa 1
News Walking on sunshine: Could the future of energy... Oct '16 Denny CranesPlace 4
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10) Jun '16 spoon 10
News Idaho House panel backs 'Orofino Maniacs' speci... (Feb '16) Feb '16 SHARI 1
News 'Compassion' gathering held in Downtown Bonners... (Jan '16) Jan '16 yourallsheep 1
News North Idaho teens giving community a reason to ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Baysideruth 1
See all Bonners Ferry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bonners Ferry Forum Now

Bonners Ferry Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bonners Ferry Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Bonners Ferry, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,842 • Total comments across all topics: 279,427,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC