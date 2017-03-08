Victim Facebooked re: domestic abuse
Kelly Pease, 37, of Coeur d'Alene, message on her Facebook wall on Monday, two days before she was found shot to death in a vehicle in a Kootenai Health parking lot. Coeur d'Alene police are looking for Steven T. Denson, 61, of Post Falls, who is suspected of killing the former Bonners Ferry woman.
