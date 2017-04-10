Highway 95 in Bonners Ferry closed by mudslide
Boundary County Emergency Management reports that right around 9 p.m. Tuesday night Highway 95 at Mountain Meadows Road was shut down because of a mudslide. That's about seven miles south of the Bonners Ferry area.
