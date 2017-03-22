Crews clear one lane of Highway 95 after mudslide buried 75-foot...

One lane of State Highway 95 was reopened in Boundary County this morning after a mudslide Tuesday night closed the highway in both directions. The slide, which was about 10 feet deep and 75 feet wide, happened around 8:40 p.m. near milepost 498 about seven miles south of Bonners Ferry, said Michael Meier, director of Boundary County Emergency Management.

