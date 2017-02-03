Winter Storm Warning Feb. 6

Winter Storm Warning Feb. 6

There is a winter storm warning for Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Priest River, Eastport, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Colville, Chewelah, Newport, Kettle Falls, Springdale-hunters Road, Orin-rice Road and flowery Trail Road until 10 a.m. Feb. 6, according to the National Weather Service.

