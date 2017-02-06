Snow causing cancellations, closures in Boundary County
Erik Queen said he spent hours shoveling ten inches of snow at his Bonners Ferry home Friday night, only to see three more feet of snow Monday morning. "I've never seen anything like that, so 11 years, this is a first I've seen this much snow at end of winter, but not all at once," said Queen.
