Inmates help shovel snow in Bonner County

A new estimate of about five to six feet of snow dumped onto Boundary County this week, which remains under a state of emergency. Crews say they've put at least 200 truck loads of snow into the river near Bonners Ferry to try and get rid of it, which is only allowed during a state of emergency.

