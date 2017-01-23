Huckleberry Friends -- 1.23.17

Huckleberry Friends -- 1.23.17

At Slight Detour, Marianne Love, hubby Bill and their dog Kiwi spotted ice fishermen from Boundary County coming off Dawson Lake, northeast of Bonners Ferry during a drive Sunday. Marianne has posted a bunch of swell, winter photos on her blog today.

Bonners Ferry, ID

