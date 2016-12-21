Thieves stealing Christmas mail in 3 Idaho counties
The Coeur d'Alene Press reports the thefts have occurred this month in Bonner, Kootenai and Boundary counties. Bonners Ferry Police Chief Vic Watson says at least 30 residents in his city have been victimized.
