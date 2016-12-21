New wood technology may offer hope for struggling timber - Fri, 30 Dec 2016 PST
Idaho Forest Group, which operates five mills in North Idaho, recently explored jumping into cross-laminated timber in a partnership with the Johann Offner Group, a global manufacturing company headquartered in Wolfsberg, Austria. "We decided the market wasn't quite ready for it yet," said Ahren Spilker, sales operations manager for the Coeur d'Alene-based, family-owned lumber producer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Bonners Ferry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memorial Announcement
|Nov '16
|Teresa
|1
|Walking on sunshine: Could the future of energy...
|Oct '16
|Denny CranesPlace
|4
|Title Resource Group Acquires TitleOne Corporat...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|spoon
|10
|Idaho House panel backs 'Orofino Maniacs' speci... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|SHARI
|1
|'Compassion' gathering held in Downtown Bonners... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|yourallsheep
|1
|North Idaho teens giving community a reason to ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Baysideruth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bonners Ferry Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC