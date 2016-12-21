Idaho man missing after falling into Kootenai River - Thu, 08 Dec 2016 PST
The Lincoln County sheriff's office says Trevor Applegate, of Bonners Ferry, fell into the water Tuesday evening near Kootenai Falls, which is between Libby and Troy.
