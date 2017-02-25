Scantlin becomes three-time champion

Scantlin becomes three-time champion

Mulvane's Anthony Scantlin became a three-time state champion Saturday by winning the 152-pound championship in the Class 4A tournament in Salina. A senior, Scantlin started his run of championships with a 132-pound crown in 2015, then followed it up with the 145-pound title last year.

