Overturned semi carrying 8,500 gallons of fuel shuts down K-7 highway near Bonner Springs

A Wyandotte County highway remained closed late Monday morning, several hours after a semi-trailer carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline and diesel fuels rolled onto its side near Bonner Springs. Kansas Department of Transportation officials said that as of 11:30 a.m., two tow trucks were on scene to remove the overturned tanker near the intersection of K-7 highway and 130th Street.

