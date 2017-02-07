Dove's hemp bill to get Economic Deve...

Dove's hemp bill to get Economic Development Committee hearing

A coalition from the agriculture industry known as Kansans for Hemp recently announced Rep. Willie Dove has introduced legislation HB 2182, The Kansas Agricultural Industry Growth Act, into the House Commerce, Labor, and Economic Development Committee. The Kansas Agricultural Industry Growth Act defines standards for economic development relating to the agribusiness of industrial hemp.

