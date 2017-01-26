Kansas lawmaker leaves loaded gun in Statehouse room
A Kansas legislator has confirmed that he inadvertently left a loaded handgun under a table in a Statehouse committee room that is open to the public. Republican Rep. Willie Dove, of Bonner Springs, told reporters Thursday that the incident occurred after Tuesday afternoon's meeting of the Kansas House Education Committee.
