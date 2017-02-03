Brown takes office as Jo Co commissioner
Rick Poppitz Special to The Gardner News Mike Brown was sworn in as Johnson County Commissioner, District 6, on Jan. 9, 2017. The Sixth District includes the communities of Gardner, Edgerton, De Soto and western portions of Olathe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gardner News and The Spring Hill New Era.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bonner Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Haunted castle
|Sep '16
|Ratsnake
|1
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|a19squz
|2
|Man charged in Basehor road-rage battery of couple (Oct '07)
|Jul '16
|Abdullah
|7
|Michael Duenes: From the big city of California... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|BC Travel Agent
|4
|Review: Rent Source (Jul '09)
|Mar '16
|justinjustout
|13
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kansas (Di... (Oct '10)
|Oct '15
|Billy Bob
|20
|Kansas Law Regarding Public Nudity, (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Kathy Newburg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bonner Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC