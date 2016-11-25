Kansas City officer, sheriff's deputy...

Kansas City officer, sheriff's deputy facing charges

Friday Nov 25 Read more: The Capital-Journal

A Kansas City, Kansas, police officer and a Wyandotte County deputy are on unpaid leave after being accused of child endangerment and weapons counts. Kansas City, Kansas, police Officer Patrick McCallop told The Associated Press on Thursday that Officer Colleen Radford of Bonner Springs was charged with distribution of a firearm to a felon, as well as with child endangerment.

