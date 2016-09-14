Class Act: A7X Stop Show To Help Fan Injured In Mosh Pit [News]

During Avenged Sevenfold 's Monday show in Bonner Springs, KS, a fan got injured in the mosh pit after reportedly being hit in the head by a fellow concertgoer and then hitting that same head onto the concrete. The band pulled a class act soon after the incident happened, stopping the show and telling the crowd to give the dude some air while waiting for the help to arrive.

