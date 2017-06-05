TMC Hospital Bonham bestows annual Employee Awards
TMC Hospital Bonham recently feted employees at the annual Appreciation Dinner and Employee Awards Ceremony, catered by the hospital's own Cafe D. Lisa Jones was named Non-Clinical Employee of the Year and Joe Martello was selected as EMT of the Year. Lisa Jones, Non-Clinical Employee of the Year; Ralph Austin, Director of the Year; Shirley McKenzie, Employee of the Year; Joe Martello, EMT of the Year; John Bird, Director of the Year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
Bonham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|School bond 900 thousand over budget
|11 hr
|Wylie Coyote
|23
|Who's The Best Running Back Bonham's Ever Had? (Dec '09)
|14 hr
|Puntley
|258
|Kinfolk MC
|16 hr
|FAFO
|55
|Burnett Dynasty
|Mon
|fritopie
|8
|Who is the maintenance and transportation direc...
|Mon
|Anonymous
|5
|Bonham High Part 4
|Jun 3
|Samstown Comp
|2
|New Church
|Jun 2
|Taxpayer
|22
Find what you want!
Search Bonham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC