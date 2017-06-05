TMC Hospital Bonham bestows annual Employee Awards

TMC Hospital Bonham recently feted employees at the annual Appreciation Dinner and Employee Awards Ceremony, catered by the hospital's own Cafe D. Lisa Jones was named Non-Clinical Employee of the Year and Joe Martello was selected as EMT of the Year. Lisa Jones, Non-Clinical Employee of the Year; Ralph Austin, Director of the Year; Shirley McKenzie, Employee of the Year; Joe Martello, EMT of the Year; John Bird, Director of the Year.

