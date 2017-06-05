TMC Hospital Bonham bestows annual Em...

TMC Hospital Bonham bestows annual Employee Awards

Thursday Jun 1 Read more: North Texas e-News

TMC Hospital Bonham recently feted employees at the annual Appreciation Dinner and Employee Awards Ceremony, catered by the hospital's own Cafe D. Lisa Jones was named Non-Clinical Employee of the Year and Joe Martello was selected as EMT of the Year. Lisa Jones, Non-Clinical Employee of the Year; Ralph Austin, Director of the Year; Shirley McKenzie, Employee of the Year; Joe Martello, EMT of the Year; John Bird, Director of the Year.

