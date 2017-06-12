TCOG's Public Housing Program - Texoma Housing Partners - kick off summertime
Summer got off to a great start on June 1st when kids and adults of all ages were treated to hot dogs, games, a petting zoo and live music. This was all part of the Annual Summer Kick Off for the Summer Youth Program held at the Texoma Housing Partners Housing Authority located in Bonham.
