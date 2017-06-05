TCOG continues its push for region-wi...

TCOG continues its push for region-wide next generation 9-1-1 system

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: North Texas e-News

Dr. Susan Thomas, Executive Director of Texoma Council of Governments has announced that TCOG's 9-1-1 Program will implement upgrades this summer to the current 9-1-1 Host/Remote System as part of another transitional step to Next Generation 9-1-1 . The current equipment was installed in the spring of 2014 and supports all six of the Public Safety Answering Points in TCOG's Program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bonham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bonham High Part 4 3 hr Dudley Doright 5
Cheeks daughter 3 hr Dudley Doright 2
Jennifer Harris murdered 15 years ago last week. 3 hr bill 4
School bond 900 thousand over budget 16 hr Trumpeter 28
Who's The Best Running Back Bonham's Ever Had? (Dec '09) Jun 6 Puntley 258
Kinfolk MC Jun 6 FAFO 55
Burnett Dynasty Jun 5 fritopie 8
See all Bonham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bonham Forum Now

Bonham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bonham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
 

Bonham, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,533 • Total comments across all topics: 281,666,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC