Morning Star Academy achieves acceditation, now hiring
As the 2016-2017 school year comes to a close, the staff at Morning Star Academy in Bonham is looking back on another successful year highlighted by full accreditation for PK-8th grade through ACSI, a remarkable accomplishment considering the state-of-the-art interdenominational Christian school first opened its doors in 2013. The curriculum at Morning Star Academy, as well as the school's sound fiscal standing were factored into the accreditation.
