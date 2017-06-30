Main Street Presbyterian Church of Ho...

Main Street Presbyterian Church of Honey Grove dedicates Cross of the Presbyterian Church

Wednesday Jun 28

Honey Grove, Texas -- Members of Main Street Presbyterian Church of Honey Grove gathered on Sunday, June 25, for its monthly contemporary service. Adding to the spirited worship experience was the Bolton family of musicians from Paris: Sam, his wife Reva, his daughter Kay, and his son Jeff.

