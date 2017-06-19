Local Contractor Involvement Workshop for proposed Lower Bois d'Arc Creek Reservoir July 20 in Bo...
The North Texas Municipal Water District and their program, design, and construction representatives are holding a Local Contractor Involvement Workshop for the proposed Lower Bois d'Arc Creek Reservoir program and related projects. This is a unique opportunity to connect your business and learn how you can get involved in the development of the reservoir and other project components.
