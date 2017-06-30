Independence Day Fireworks at Lake Bo...

Independence Day Fireworks at Lake Bonham

Friday Jun 30

The Kiwanis Club of Bonham, in cooperation with the City of Bonham, is making final preparations for the annual Independence Day Fireworks display at Lake Bonham. This event has been a popular annual crowd-pleaser for four decades, with thousands of residents and visitors enjoying the pyrotechnics each year from a variety of vantage points around Lake Bonham.

Bonham, TX

