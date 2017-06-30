Independence Day Fireworks at Lake Bonham
The Kiwanis Club of Bonham, in cooperation with the City of Bonham, is making final preparations for the annual Independence Day Fireworks display at Lake Bonham. This event has been a popular annual crowd-pleaser for four decades, with thousands of residents and visitors enjoying the pyrotechnics each year from a variety of vantage points around Lake Bonham.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
Bonham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leonard streets
|10 hr
|Finney Bon Zoo
|13
|Manhunt in Fannin County....
|Jul 3
|Johnson Brownose
|31
|Fannin County Electric CO-OP: Monthly "Availa...
|Jul 3
|No Choice - FCEC ...
|6
|Freeport exemption discussed at workshop in Bonham
|Jun 30
|Rudy Roskoski
|4
|Best burger (Dec '11)
|Jun 29
|GoHomeGinger
|32
|Beaty watchdog
|Jun 27
|Beaty watcher
|4
|BISD Smoking Policy
|Jun 27
|Just my thought
|9
Find what you want!
Search Bonham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC