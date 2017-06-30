Freeport exemption discussed at works...

Freeport exemption discussed at workshop in Bonham

Bonham -- One component to stimulating economic development, bringing jobs to Fannin County, increasing the local tax base, and giving the local business community a level playing field with the surrounding business communities may come down to one word - "freeport." The freeport exemption specifically pertains to goods and inventory brought into or shipped out of the state that are used in manufacturing-related activities within a 175-day period.

Dingo

United States

#1 Thursday Jun 29
Duke's was ready to come in here and as i hear somebody dropped the ball. Until the city starts taking an intrest in the city it will continue to be a ghost town here. I've lived here a short time and see the crap that goes on here. So if i see it so does outside businesses

Hopeless

Dallas, TX

#2 Thursday Jun 29
Will not matter. Ya have the select few and more than enough making a lifetime of work kissing the select people on their hind end. These two groups do not want change. The rest of the population lives on assistance and drugs. They do not care one way or another.

Dingo

United States

#3 Thursday Jun 29
Yes, i have found that out quickly. That's why we will be moving.

Rudy Roskoski

Frisco, TX

#4 Friday Jun 30
Did you eat that girl's baby?
