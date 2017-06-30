There are on the North Texas e-News story from Wednesday Jun 28, titled Freeport exemption discussed at workshop in Bonham. In it, North Texas e-News reports that:

Bonham -- One component to stimulating economic development, bringing jobs to Fannin County, increasing the local tax base, and giving the local business community a level playing field with the surrounding business communities may come down to one word - "freeport." The freeport exemption specifically pertains to goods and inventory brought into or shipped out of the state that are used in manufacturing-related activities within a 175-day period.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at North Texas e-News.