Fannin County Commissioners Court issues proclamation honoring 140th...

At a regular meeting Tuesday, June 6, 2017, Fannin County Commissioners Court approved a proclamation honoring the 140th anniversary of the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Bonham, approved an application for a Department of Justice grant for protective body armor, and ratified a resolution that contractually obligates GEO Group, Inc. to assume all terms and conditions of the existing CEC, Inc. facility operation & management agreements of Fannin County Jail. The meeting opened with a public forum and Butch Henderson introduced Daisy Mora, an intern from University of North Texas who will be assigned to the district attorney's office for June and July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.