Fannin County Commissioners Court issues proclamation honoring 140th...

At a regular meeting Tuesday, June 6, 2017, Fannin County Commissioners Court approved a proclamation honoring the 140th anniversary of the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Bonham, approved an application for a Department of Justice grant for protective body armor, and ratified a resolution that contractually obligates GEO Group, Inc. to assume all terms and conditions of the existing CEC, Inc. facility operation & management agreements of Fannin County Jail. The meeting opened with a public forum and Butch Henderson introduced Daisy Mora, an intern from University of North Texas who will be assigned to the district attorney's office for June and July.

