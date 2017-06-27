Celebrating Juneteenth in Bonham
This week marks the 152nd anniversary of Juneteenth, the day in June that commemorates the end of slavery in Texas. Prayers, history, and celebration surrounded the Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center in Bonham, Texas, for the annual celebration on Thursday.
