Bridge repair on Island Bayou nearing completion
The new bridge on Island Bayou in Bonham is rapidly taking shape. Following completion of the culvert, a contractor paved the new bridge on Tuesday, June 6, 2017, and workers are now landscaping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Bonham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legal fees
|2 min
|Ronald Dump
|5
|Marvins new TV
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|2
|Jennifer Harris murdered 15 years ago last week.
|9 hr
|Rick Pryor
|16
|Jennifer Harris (Apr '15)
|12 hr
|Angelina
|156
|The Worst Customer Service in Bonham Goes To...
|23 hr
|concerned
|14
|dq
|Mon
|Tayna
|5
|New Business Boom in Bonham
|Jun 17
|Juan
|6
