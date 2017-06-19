Bonham City Council authorizes staff to study city-owned property at Lake Bonham

At a regular meeting Monday, June 12, 2017, Bonham City Council named appointments and re-appointments to several boards, discussed developing a formal policy for citywide board appointments, considered bids on three city-owned lots, discussed Lake Bonham Campground and recessed into executive session to discuss city-owned property around Lake Bonham. In the public forum segment of the meeting, Mary-k Wilson pointed out that the sidewalk near handicapped parking on the north side of Bonham City Hall had sank, possibly creating an unsafe situation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.