Bonham City Council authorizes staff to study city-owned property at Lake Bonham
At a regular meeting Monday, June 12, 2017, Bonham City Council named appointments and re-appointments to several boards, discussed developing a formal policy for citywide board appointments, considered bids on three city-owned lots, discussed Lake Bonham Campground and recessed into executive session to discuss city-owned property around Lake Bonham. In the public forum segment of the meeting, Mary-k Wilson pointed out that the sidewalk near handicapped parking on the north side of Bonham City Hall had sank, possibly creating an unsafe situation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
Bonham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best burger (Dec '11)
|21 hr
|Gman
|24
|Legal fees
|Wed
|Samstown Comp
|10
|Kinfolk MC
|Wed
|Chief Umser Charm...
|56
|Jennifer Harris murdered 15 years ago last week.
|Tue
|Rick Pryor
|16
|Jennifer Harris (Apr '15)
|Tue
|Angelina
|156
|The Worst Customer Service in Bonham Goes To...
|Jun 19
|concerned
|14
|dq
|Jun 19
|Tayna
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bonham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC