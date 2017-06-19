Bonham City Council authorizes staff ...

Bonham City Council authorizes staff to study city-owned property at Lake Bonham

Monday Jun 12

At a regular meeting Monday, June 12, 2017, Bonham City Council named appointments and re-appointments to several boards, discussed developing a formal policy for citywide board appointments, considered bids on three city-owned lots, discussed Lake Bonham Campground and recessed into executive session to discuss city-owned property around Lake Bonham. In the public forum segment of the meeting, Mary-k Wilson pointed out that the sidewalk near handicapped parking on the north side of Bonham City Hall had sank, possibly creating an unsafe situation.

North Texas e-News

