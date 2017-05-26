Summer Camps at the Creative Arts Center in Bonham
Each summer, the Creative Arts Center offers Summer Camp for children ages 6 years and up. This summer, the center has doubled its schedule, offering two weeks of camp in both June and July, and this year, Voice will be offered in addition to Art and Theater.
