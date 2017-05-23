Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center ...

Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center receives national award for...

A leader in the health care industry for sustainability and environmental stewardship, Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center has received the prominent Greenhealth Emerald Award from Practice Greenhealth. Presented each year for environmental excellence, the Greenhealth Emerald Award recognizes health care facilities that are setting the standard in eliminating mercury, reducing and recycling waste, sustainable sourcing, and other areas.

