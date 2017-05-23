Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center receives national award for...
A leader in the health care industry for sustainability and environmental stewardship, Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center has received the prominent Greenhealth Emerald Award from Practice Greenhealth. Presented each year for environmental excellence, the Greenhealth Emerald Award recognizes health care facilities that are setting the standard in eliminating mercury, reducing and recycling waste, sustainable sourcing, and other areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
Bonham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cruising in Bonham
|4 hr
|Curious
|4
|July 4
|7 hr
|Samstown Comp
|6
|Who's The Best Running Back Bonham's Ever Had? (Dec '09)
|9 hr
|Anonymous
|256
|Bonham High Part 3
|Tue
|I Am Back
|5
|Face Slimmer Overload
|Tue
|Gregory
|6
|Beaty no show Senior Awards banquet
|May 22
|Pete
|5
|Bond
|May 22
|Pete
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bonham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC