Historical Sites Day at Sam Rayburn House on Sunday
On May 7, 2017, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. the Texas Historical Commission will host a Historic Sites Day at the Sam Rayburn House in Bonham, TX. A short drive from Paris to see years of History from the life of a remarkable Congressman.
