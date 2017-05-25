Fannin County District Attorney annou...

Fannin County District Attorney announces grand jury indictments

Tuesday May 23 Read more: The Herald Democrat

Fannin County District Attorney Richard Glaser recently announced that a grand jury reviewed 27 cases last week and returned indictments on all of them.

