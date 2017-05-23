Fannin County Commissioners Court Sch...

Fannin County Commissioners Court Scholarships awarded

Tuesday May 16

A ceremony was held Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at Bonham City Hall to recognize this year's recipients of the Fannin County Commissioners Court Scholarship Program. Nine scholarships were awarded, with one scholarship winner selected from each of the nine school districts in Fannin County.

