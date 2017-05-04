Fannin County Adopt-A-Cop reorganizes

After mismanagement by the previous administration, Fannin County Adopt-a-Cop is back at work with a new board of directors stressing accountability to the public and fiscal transparency. Board president Jimmy Herpeche and board member Dennis Troutz held a press conference Wednesday, May 3 at Bonham Police Department to announce that Fannin County Adopt-a-Cop has reorganized and is already being contacted by organizations, churches and businesses as the community strives to ensure that local law enforcement personnel have appropriate safety gear.

