Daniel Weeks and Maneuver Motorsports bring freestyle motocross showcase to downtown Bonham May 6

Fans of daring motocross action are counting down the hours until Saturday morning when Daniel Weeks and Maneuver Motorsports turns downtown Bonham into a freestyle motocross showcase during Heritage Day Celebration. Weeks, 34, was reared on country living and motocross racing on his family farm south of Dodd City, Texas, but his professional career in Freestyle Motocross has carried the lifelong Fannin County native to exotic destinations, including Chile, Bolivia, Columbia, Guyana, Italy, Egypt, Israel, Antigua, Barbados, Trinidad, Tahiti, Mexico, plus 47 out of the 50 states.

