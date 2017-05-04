City of Bonham recognizes National Correctional Officer Week
On May 1, 2017, personnel from Cole/Moore Complex and Fannin County Jail were in Bonham City Hall to be recognized by the City of Bonham in preparation for National Corrections Officer Week. "You provide a great service to Bonham, Fannin County, and the entire state, "Bonham Mayor Roy Floyd told Warden Ray Thompson and Warden Tovi Butcher as the mayor presented the wardens with an official proclamation declaring the week of May 7-13 National Correctional Officer Week.
