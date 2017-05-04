City of Bonham election - unofficial ...

City of Bonham election - unofficial results

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: North Texas e-News

In the only contested race for Bonham City Council, challenger Tony Rodriguez defeated incumbent John Burnett, 216-112, in the race for Ward 1. In two uncontested races, incumbent Kevin Hayes received 279 votes running unopposed for Ward 5 and John Trubey received 247 votes running unopposed for Ward 2. Councilmembers-elect will have the Oath of Office administered by City of Bonham Municipal Court Judge John Skotnik at a special called meeting of Bonham City Council Tuesday, May 9.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bonham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 2 hr Pete 3
BISD lawsuit Fri Gigolo John 9
Kinfolk MC Fri Collin Paradise 49
Sickness Fri Collin Paradise 2
Bonham Downtown Dangerous (May '13) May 4 Buck lucky 41
Fannin Co. Jail May 4 Previous Employee 4
Lesbian Motorcyle Club in Bonham May 3 onionslice 8
See all Bonham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bonham Forum Now

Bonham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bonham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Bonham, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,318 • Total comments across all topics: 280,827,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC