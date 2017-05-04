City of Bonham election - unofficial results
In the only contested race for Bonham City Council, challenger Tony Rodriguez defeated incumbent John Burnett, 216-112, in the race for Ward 1. In two uncontested races, incumbent Kevin Hayes received 279 votes running unopposed for Ward 5 and John Trubey received 247 votes running unopposed for Ward 2. Councilmembers-elect will have the Oath of Office administered by City of Bonham Municipal Court Judge John Skotnik at a special called meeting of Bonham City Council Tuesday, May 9.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
Bonham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Election
|2 hr
|Pete
|3
|BISD lawsuit
|Fri
|Gigolo John
|9
|Kinfolk MC
|Fri
|Collin Paradise
|49
|Sickness
|Fri
|Collin Paradise
|2
|Bonham Downtown Dangerous (May '13)
|May 4
|Buck lucky
|41
|Fannin Co. Jail
|May 4
|Previous Employee
|4
|Lesbian Motorcyle Club in Bonham
|May 3
|onionslice
|8
Find what you want!
Search Bonham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC