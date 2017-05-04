City of Bonham election - unofficial results

In the only contested race for Bonham City Council, challenger Tony Rodriguez defeated incumbent John Burnett, 216-112, in the race for Ward 1. In two uncontested races, incumbent Kevin Hayes received 279 votes running unopposed for Ward 5 and John Trubey received 247 votes running unopposed for Ward 2. Councilmembers-elect will have the Oath of Office administered by City of Bonham Municipal Court Judge John Skotnik at a special called meeting of Bonham City Council Tuesday, May 9.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.