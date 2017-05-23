Bonham ISD presents Tom Jones

Tuesday May 16 Read more: North Texas e-News

The Bonham ISD Theatre Department will have two public performances of the play Tom Jones . The shows will be on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20 at 7:00 p.m. at the Historic Auditorium on Main Street, next to L.H. Rather Junior High.

