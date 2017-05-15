Bonham City Council canvasses electio...

Bonham City Council canvasses election returns

Tuesday May 9 Read more: North Texas e-News

Bonham City Council met Tuesday, May 9, 2017, for a special called meeting to canvass votes from the general election and special election held May 6, 2017. On May 6, the City of Bonham held a general election for Ward 1 and Ward 5, and a special election to fill an unexpired term for Ward 2. In the special election, John E. "Jet" Trubey was unopposed to fill an unexpired term for Ward 2 and garnered 247 votes.

