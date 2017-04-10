TCOG Coordinates Fannin County Expo

TCOG Coordinates Fannin County Expo

23 hrs ago Read more: North Texas e-News

Texoma Council of Governments and community collaborators held The Fannin County Resource Expo at Bonham Trade Days Armory this past Friday, April 7, 2017. The Expo was coordinated by a team of collaborators including: Bonham Independent School District, Bonham Nursing Care, Home Hospice of Grayson, Cooke and Fannin Counties, Honey Grove Nursing Center, Meals on Wheels Texoma, Mullican Care Center; TCOG's Aging and Disability Resource Center of Texoma, TCOG's Benefits Counseling, TCOG's Public Housing Program; and Texoma Medical Center-Bonham.

