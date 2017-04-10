TCOG Coordinates Fannin County Expo
Texoma Council of Governments and community collaborators held The Fannin County Resource Expo at Bonham Trade Days Armory this past Friday, April 7, 2017. The Expo was coordinated by a team of collaborators including: Bonham Independent School District, Bonham Nursing Care, Home Hospice of Grayson, Cooke and Fannin Counties, Honey Grove Nursing Center, Meals on Wheels Texoma, Mullican Care Center; TCOG's Aging and Disability Resource Center of Texoma, TCOG's Benefits Counseling, TCOG's Public Housing Program; and Texoma Medical Center-Bonham.
Read more at North Texas e-News.
