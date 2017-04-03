TCOG collaborates to bring Fannin County Resource Expo to Bonham Trade Days

Texoma Council of Governments is pleased to announce the 1st Annual Fannin County Resource Expo will be held at the Bonham Trade Days Armory April 7, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Fannin County Resource Expo aims to increase awareness of health, veteran and social service resources available to Fannin County residents. The Expo will feature 50 vendor booths, a free meal, door prizes and giveaways.

