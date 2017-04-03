TCOG collaborates to bring Fannin County Resource Expo to Bonham Trade Days
Texoma Council of Governments is pleased to announce the 1st Annual Fannin County Resource Expo will be held at the Bonham Trade Days Armory April 7, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Fannin County Resource Expo aims to increase awareness of health, veteran and social service resources available to Fannin County residents. The Expo will feature 50 vendor booths, a free meal, door prizes and giveaways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
Bonham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Church
|3 hr
|Legalists
|19
|Talmadge Moore (Aug '07)
|Thu
|Curious
|11
|Manhunt in Fannin County....
|Thu
|Purple Haze Craze
|24
|Guy shot south of Savoy
|Apr 5
|NotAnymore
|8
|Coach Nick Jones
|Mar 31
|Ask
|14
|Tabitha Caplinger
|Mar 30
|Ben
|19
|Denison Outrage
|Mar 22
|News Flash
|10
Find what you want!
Search Bonham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC