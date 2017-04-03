TCOG collaborates to bring Fannin Cou...

TCOG collaborates to bring Fannin County Resource Expo to Bonham Trade Days

Sunday Apr 2 Read more: North Texas e-News

Texoma Council of Governments is pleased to announce the 1st Annual Fannin County Resource Expo will be held at the Bonham Trade Days Armory April 7, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Fannin County Resource Expo aims to increase awareness of health, veteran and social service resources available to Fannin County residents. The Expo will feature 50 vendor booths, a free meal, door prizes and giveaways.

