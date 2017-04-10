Sewing group meets at Creative Arts Center
The Creative Arts Center in Bonham is a host for a variety of activities in addition to their classes, exhibits and concerts. They also are the home to Yoga, lectures, bridge clubs, a writing group and a group who gather the first, third and fifth Thursday of each month to sew, knit, needlepoint, cross stitch, quilt and have lunch.
