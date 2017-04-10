Sewing group meets at Creative Arts C...

Sewing group meets at Creative Arts Center

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: North Texas e-News

The Creative Arts Center in Bonham is a host for a variety of activities in addition to their classes, exhibits and concerts. They also are the home to Yoga, lectures, bridge clubs, a writing group and a group who gather the first, third and fifth Thursday of each month to sew, knit, needlepoint, cross stitch, quilt and have lunch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bonham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anybody know Shannon Hanna? Sat Anonymous 3
Coach Nick Jones Apr 14 Joe 19
Never Know What You Will Find in a Salad Apr 11 Sherlock Crankster 3
Kinfolk MC Apr 9 Local rider 45
New Church Apr 8 Oily 21
Talmadge Moore (Aug '07) Apr 6 Curious 11
Manhunt in Fannin County.... Apr 6 Purple Haze Craze 24
See all Bonham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bonham Forum Now

Bonham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bonham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Climate Change
 

Bonham, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,478 • Total comments across all topics: 280,346,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC