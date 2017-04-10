Oklahoma man dies after tractor-trailer rolls in Carter County
A local woman is recovering in the hospital today after police say she drove her car off the road into a ditch. COLBERT, OK -- A local woman is recovering in the hospital today after police say she drove her car off the road into a ditch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bonham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coach Nick Jones
|5 hr
|Joe
|19
|Never Know What You Will Find in a Salad
|Apr 11
|Sherlock Crankster
|3
|Kinfolk MC
|Apr 9
|Local rider
|45
|New Church
|Apr 8
|Oily
|21
|Talmadge Moore (Aug '07)
|Apr 6
|Curious
|11
|Manhunt in Fannin County....
|Apr 6
|Purple Haze Craze
|24
|Guy shot south of Savoy
|Apr 5
|NotAnymore
|8
Find what you want!
Search Bonham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC